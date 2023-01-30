1 man killed and another injured in downtown Anchorage shooting

The Anchorage Police Department’s headquarters in downtown Anchorage. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say two men were shot early Saturday in a parking lot outside a downtown bar, with one dying at the scene.

An APD statement said officers responded just after 3:15 a.m. Saturday to calls about shots fired at a parking lot on West 3rd Avenue between G and H streets, near the Gaslight Lounge. Arriving officers found a man dead – identified by police Monday as 21-year-old Louis Talo.

A second victim was taken to a local hospital with “what are believed to be life-threatening injuries,” according to police. Investigators conducted multiple interviews at the scene, but didn’t initially release any suspect information or an account of what led to the gunfire.

An APD spokesperson had few additional details on the case Monday, saying only that the gunfire occurred outside and that the wounded man was still alive.

It’s the second deadly incident in the area in about two months. Brodie Smith, 30, was fatally beaten last month near West 3rd Avenue and Christensen Drive, according to police. Officers found Smith early on Dec. 4, and he died six days later at a hospital.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kevin Green and 20-year-old Jalen Cannon on assault charges in the case, which police say is now being investigated as a homicide.