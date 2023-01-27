Reversing Outmigration in Anchorage | Alaska Insight

Anchorage and Alaska have seen a decade-long pattern of population decline. Birth rates are slowing, and more people are leaving the city than coming in. This leads to an undersized workforce for the available jobs, and less funding for schools as attendence numbers drop. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland, and consultant Jeff Marcell of TIP strategies, to look at research and recommendations for how the city can reverse the trend of outmigration.

