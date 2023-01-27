Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 27, 2023

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a man mushes a team of dogs on the snow
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk crosses the finish line in first place during the 2022 Season Opener, the first local race put on by the Kuskokwim 300 race committee. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Day two of sentencing hearings for the man who admitted to setting fire to seven buildings in Two Rivers in 2021. A outage in Newtok’s school is just the latest in a pattern of power issues. What to expect as the Kuskokwim 300 kicks off.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks,
Sabine Poux in Kenai,
Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan,
Katie Anastas in Juneau,
and Ben Matheson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly was hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Annie Feidt.

