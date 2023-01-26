Man killed in late-night Midtown Anchorage homicide

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in Midtown.

According to an APD statement, police received a report of shots fired at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday from the 2300 block of Eureka Street, off West Fireweed Lane near C Street. Officers found a man dead, with “trauma to the upper body.”

The man hasn’t yet been named as police notify his family.

Police have not yet released a suspect description. An APD spokesperson declined to answer further questions about the investigation Thursday.

Anyone with information on the death or surveillance video from the area is asked to call police at 311.