Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska gets hundreds of millions of federal dollars for the ailing ferry system. But it will require a commitment from the state, too. A sobering economic outlook for Alaska’s largest city. Plus, a Sitka gymnastics coach takes a team to the Arctic Winter Games.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Izzy Ross in Newhalen
Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Anna Canny in Juneau
Sean McDermott in Homer
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Katherine Rose in Sitka.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly was hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Annie Feidt.