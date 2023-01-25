Line One: Infertility treatments new to Alaska

Approximately 1 in 5 heterosexual couples struggle to achieve pregnancy after 1 year of trying to conceive in the U.S. Only 12% of women use fertility services to receive help conceiving a child. In Alaska we have not had access to specialized assisted reproductive procedures that are now available. What are the causes of infertility? When should you see an infertility specialist? What help is available to achieve pregnancy? Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest share these answers with you to help achieve a healthy pregnancy.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Katie Ostrom, MD, owner of Katie Ostrom, MD, LLC, a fertility-based private practice that performs In Vitro Fertilization in Homer.
RESOURCES:
- What causes infertility, and how can it be improved?
- Information about In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
- Access to Katie Osstrom, MD, LLC for more information on infertility treatments provided in Alaska
- CDC: What is Assisted Reproductive Technology?
- Fertility Cloud
- American Society for Reproductive Medicine
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: