Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A clock outside the Nesbett Courthouse in downtown Anchorage reads just after 3 p.m. on August 31, 2022. (Valerie Vern/ Alaska Public Media) Key words: Nesbett courthouse , Alaska Court System

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Questions over the origins of a court order for a mental health check, the courts say never existed. The story of two Russians who crossed the Bering Sea in a fishing boat to avoid the war in Ukraine. Plus the Alaska Long Trail is a long ways off, but supporters say the benefits are worth the wait.

Reports tonight from: