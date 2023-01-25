Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Questions over the origins of a court order for a mental health check, the courts say never existed. The story of two Russians who crossed the Bering Sea in a fishing boat to avoid the war in Ukraine. Plus the Alaska Long Trail is a long ways off, but supporters say the benefits are worth the wait.
Reports tonight from:
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Katherine Rose in Sitka
and Riley Board in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.