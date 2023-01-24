Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral

The Chugach Mountain Range along Turnagain Arm in Anchorage, Alaska as seen from Wolverine Peak. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.

Listen here:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Elliot Gaddy – Guide and avalanche safety instructor

John Sykes – Forecaster, Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Relevant Links: