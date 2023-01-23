Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead.

In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.

Police are still notifying family and haven’t named the victim, but said Monday afternoon that the victim was a man. Spenard Road was closed for about five hours as police investigated the crash.

The hit-and-run remained under investigation Monday afternoon, police said, with no description of the vehicle or driver involved yet released. Anyone with information or surveillance video of the crash is asked to call APD at 311.

Anchorage police also reported a pedestrian killed Saturday afternoon near Service High School. Police said 20-year-old Jasper Bowers was running north across Abbott Road when he was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck headed east. Police arrested the driver, 22-year-old Jaden Jabaay, on a DUI charge.