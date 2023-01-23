Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 23, 2023

This July 28, 2022, photo shows a person completing a ballot in a mock election at Cafecito Bonito in Anchorage, Alaska. (Mark Thiessen/AP)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new ballot measure would repeal the state’s ranked choice voting system. Also, teachers rally in Juneau for increased school funding. And the Homer Library Board votes to keep a small number of books that stirred up big controversy.

Reports tonight from: