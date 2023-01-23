Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 23, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a person fills out a mock ballot
This July 28, 2022, photo shows a person completing a ballot in a mock election at Cafecito Bonito in Anchorage, Alaska. (Mark Thiessen/AP)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new ballot measure would repeal the state’s ranked choice voting system. Also, teachers rally in Juneau for increased school funding. And the Homer Library Board votes to keep a small number of books that stirred up big controversy.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Katie Anastas and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
and Desiree Hagen in Homer

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Annie Feidt.

