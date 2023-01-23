Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 23, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new ballot measure would repeal the state’s ranked choice voting system. Also, teachers rally in Juneau for increased school funding. And the Homer Library Board votes to keep a small number of books that stirred up big controversy.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Katie Anastas and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
and Desiree Hagen in Homer
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Annie Feidt.