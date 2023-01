Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far, and while Alaskans are eager to go explore the snow-covered mountains, avalanche danger is an ever-present threat in the Alaskan backcountry.

In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend talks with avalanche experts Elliot Gaddy, a local guide and avalanche instructor, and John Sykes, a forecaster with the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

Relevant Links: