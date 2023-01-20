State of Art: Looking back at 60 years of artist Garry Kaulitz’s work

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

This week on State of Art we hear about artist Garry Kaulitz’s retrospective at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art. Kaulitz worked as a professor at the University of Alaska where he taught printmaking and his works have been featured in hundreds of exhibitions.

The show features a diverse range of prints, paintings and drawings spanning six decades with a concurrent exhibition in Kaulitz’s adopted home of Cuenca, Ecuador. The works will be on display at IGCA through January 27. We’re joined by Kaulitz’s friend and agent Bob Curtis Johnson to talk about Kaulitz’s life in Ecuador, his work, and more.

LINKS:
International Gallery of Contemporary Art
Garry Kaulitz Website

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media

