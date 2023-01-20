Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are stuck abroad after the Marine Highway System pulled a ferry from service. Plus Soldotna looks at creating a more walkable – and business friendly – downtown.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Kavitha George in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Soldotna
and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.