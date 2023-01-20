Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023

The Matanuska docked on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Auke Bay ferry terminal in Juneau, Alaska.(Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are stuck abroad after the Marine Highway System pulled a ferry from service. Plus Soldotna looks at creating a more walkable – and business friendly – downtown.

Reports tonight from: