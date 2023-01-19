Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska farmers step up to supply eggs as the national shortage drags on. Also, a Juneau resident gets her Regalia back, suddenly, two weeks after it was stolen. And a meeting between school officials in Ketchikan and Metlakatla helps heal a rift.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Mike Swasey in Skagway
and Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.