Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels’ stolen regalia. (Photo courtesy of Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels)

Alaska farmers step up to supply eggs as the national shortage drags on. Also, a Juneau resident gets her Regalia back, suddenly, two weeks after it was stolen. And a meeting between school officials in Ketchikan and Metlakatla helps heal a rift.

