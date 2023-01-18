Polar bear kills a woman and her 1-year-old son in Western Alaska village of Wales

In this June 15, 2014 file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, a polar bear dries off after taking a swim in the Chukchi Sea in Alaska. (Brian Battaile/USGS via AP)

A polar bear killed a woman and her young son in an extremely rare attack Tuesday in the Western Alaska village of Wales, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers identified the people killed as 24-year-old Summer Myomick of St. Michael and 1-year-old Clyde Ongtowasruk.

Wales is a small and isolated Bering Strait coastal community located on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula — about 50 miles from Russia and just over 100 miles northwest of Nome.

The attack happened near the local Kingikmiut School, said Susan Nedza, superintendent of the Bering Strait School District. She said the bear had chased residents.

“When they tried to scare the bear away, it chased them, and they went into the school for safety, and it tried to come with them,” Nedza said. “They just pulled the door quick enough that it didn’t get in.”

Troopers said the bear attacked Myomick and her son as they walked between the school and the local clinic. A community member shot and killed the bear “as it attacked the pair,” according to troopers.

Myomick’s parents declined interviews with The Associated Press when reached Wednesday at their home.

“It’s very, very sad for Saint Michael right now, and Wales,” said Virginia Washington, the Saint Michael city administrator. She said Myomick split time between the two communities.

“She was a very sweet lady, she was very responsible,” Washington said.

An Alaska State Trooper and a representative from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game traveled to Wales on Wednesday to investigate the mauling. They said bad weather and no runway lights had prevented them from flying in the day before.

Nedza said the school was closed on Wednesday, pending community input on when and how to reopen in the wake of the attack. A grief counselor and the Norton Sound Behavioral Health Team are being flown in when weather permits to help residents, she said.

School principal Dawn Hendrickson described the mood in Wales on Wednesday as “traumatic.” She said there have been no announcements for memorials for the two victims yet. “We are still in the beginning phase,” she said.

Polar bears normally far out on ice by now

Wales is no stranger to co-existing with polar bears.

Like many far-flung Alaska villages, the predominantly Inupiaq community of roughly 150 people organizes patrols when the bears are expected in town, from July through early November, before the sea ice forms and bears head out on the frozen landscape to hunt seals.

That makes what happened this week almost unheard of because polar bears are normally far out on the ice in the dead of winter and not close to villages, said Geoff York, the senior director of conservation at Polar Bear International, a conversation group. The last fatal polar bear encounter in Alaska was in 1990.

“I would have been walking around the community of Wales probably without any (bear) deterrents because it’s historically the time of year that’s safe,” said York, who has decades of experience studying polar bears. “You don’t expect to run into bears because they’d be out on the sea ice hunting seals and doing their thing.”

It’s unclear if this attack was related to climate change, but it’s consistent with what is expected as the Arctic continues to warm at four times the rest of the Earth, changing the ecosystem in ways that are still not fully understood, York said.

However, this particular bear is a member of a population that is doing fairly well, said Andrew Derocher, a professor of biological sciences at University of Alberta and an expert on polar bears.

Alaska scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey in 2019 found changes in sea ice habitat had coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land was increasing and that the chances of a polar bear encounter had increased.

“We are expecting and have anecdotally seen an uptick in human-polar bear encounters. Fortunately, most of those don’t end in injury or death, but the probability of that happening seems to be on the rise,” York said.

Patrol programs try to keep bears out

Polar bears are at the top of the food chain, and see humans as a food source, York said.

A report he co-authored titled “Understanding Polar Bear Attacks” detailing fatal polar bear encounters found that most involved either sub-adult bears, usually males who are hungry all the time, or older bears who are injured or ill and having difficulty getting enough calories.

“Both of those bear types are more likely to take risks, like we saw here in Wales,” York said.

Unlike brown or black bears, polar bears do not hibernate in the winter. Only pregnant females enter snow dens, and that’s only for reproduction.

All the other polar bears are out, typically on sea ice where their prey is available year-round.

The Alaska Nannut Co-Management Council, which was created to represent “the collective Alaska Native voice in polar bear co-management,” on its website says polar bears near or entering villages represent ongoing safety concerns for communities within polar bear territory.

The group notes a few polar bear patrol programs in Alaska, including for Wales, which it said was seeking funding to maintain operations, and in the Native village of Diomede, where it says a patrol operates mainly in the winter to protect kids walking to and from school.

York, who has worked in the Arctic for about 30 years, with 21 of those in Alaska, said the community of Wales has long been involved in establishing a polar bear patrol program and taking measures to keep polar bears out of the community.

“This seems to be just one of those terrible cases where despite doing the right things, we had a bear that was an outlier at a time of year that you would never expect that to happen,” he said.

Nezda, the superintendent, said residents in the region share the land with wildlife, but that also comes with danger.

“Prevention is great,” she said. “But you can’t prevent everything. This was just an unforeseen tragedy.”

Derocher, the professor of biological sciences at University of Alberta, said the location of the attack is far south in the distribution of polar bears, but it isn’t abnormal for them to be there.

The bear is from a population of polar bears in the Chukchi Sea that is faring well amid climate change, Derocher said. That means the attack could be the result of a bear lured by attractants such as food or garbage more than by climate change factors, he said.

Polar bears of the southern Beaufort Sea, east of the Chukchi Sea population, are in worse shape, Derocher said.

In this case, even though there is ice in the Chukchi and northern Bering seas, the quality of that ice is not known that well. More importantly, York said they don’t know what’s going on under the ice or what the availability of seals and other prey is for polar bears.

The changes are also happening in the winter, when people assumed they were safe from polar bears being on shore, said York.

“Communities may no longer be,” he said.

