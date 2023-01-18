Juneau womanʼs stolen regalia has been returned anonymously

Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels’s grandmother, Annabell Revels (center right) dancing in her regalia. (Courtesy of the Revels family)

More than two weeks after a Juneau woman’s regalia was stolen from her home, she says it’s been returned anonymously by someone who refused the reward she offered.

“My family and I cannot thank this anonymous person enough,” Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels said in a Facebook post. “They know who they are, and I am forever grateful to them,”

In the post, Revels said she was contacted by someone who said they bought the regalia from someone who was walking around downtown, trying to sell it. She says the person who returned the regalia learned that it was stolen from the attention the theft got on social media and in news coverage.

Revels said sheʼs still missing around $15,000 worth of stolen possessions, but sheʼs at peace.

“Everything is just stuff compared to regalia,” she said.

After the burglary, Revels told KTOO that the regalia represents an important piece of Hoonah’s history and a treasured connection to her late grandmother, who made it.

Police arrested Juneau man Anthony Perry for the burglary earlier this month, but at the time, the items were still missing. Perry was charged with five counts of burglary related to the break-in. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.