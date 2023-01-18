Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A white polar bear seems to sniff for a scent on the wind as it stands on gravel near a shoreline.
A polar bear on Barter Island, near Kaktovik. (Lisa Hupp/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In a rare attack, a polar bear kills a mother and son in Wales. Also, the Alaska House breaks its deadlock and elects a speaker, Republican Cathy Tilton. And as Fairbanks gets ready to demolish a condemned hotel, developers are already thinking about what’s next.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage
Kavitha George in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Sean McDermott in Homer
and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

