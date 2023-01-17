Talk of Alaska: Senator Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

At the very end of 2022, Congress passed the massive $1.7 trillion spending package. The bill includes language to fund new projects around the state, transfer land to the University of Alaska and much more. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins us to discuss what else the money will support, talk about the new Congress and Alaska’s new congressional delegation on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

