Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state legislative session kicks off, but without a permanent speaker in the House. Also, Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s working on a fix for getting fisheries disaster relief out more quickly. And Alaska Native leaders remember Oliver Leavitt as a whaling captain and a businessman.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Madilyn Rose and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Rhonda McBride in Utqiagvik
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.