Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 16, 2023

Kodiak’s commercial fishing fleet has been preparing for the area’s biggest tanner crab season since 1986. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tanner crab fishermen consider their options as low prices keep them at the docks. Also, legislative leaders talk about the big issues ahead on the eve of the session. And a Homer woman survives an ice skating mishap that features an unusual rescue tool: a dead snowshoe hare.

Reports tonight from: