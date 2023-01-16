Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 16, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a Kodiak crab boat
Kodiak’s commercial fishing fleet has been preparing for the area’s biggest tanner crab season since 1986. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tanner crab fishermen consider their options as low prices keep them at the docks. Also, legislative leaders talk about the big issues ahead on the eve of the session. And a Homer woman survives an ice skating mishap that features an unusual rescue tool: a dead snowshoe hare.

Reports tonight from:

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Homer
and Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Jill Fratis in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

