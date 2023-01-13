Ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Anchorage

The “I Have a Dream Solidarity Cultural Celebration” will be held at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School at 6:30 PM Monday evening. (Michael Fanelli/Alaska Public Media.)

Heading into the weekend, there are lots of opportunities to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Anchorage.

The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday designated the MLK holiday as a Day of Service, citing Dr. King’s legacy and a growing national tradition of community engagement and volunteering in his name.

On Saturday afternoon, the Alaska Black Caucus, an advocacy organization, will host the Hoops4Unity basketball event to build relationships between police and young people. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairview Recreation Center.

On Sunday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation of Alaska is holding a celebration at 3 p.m. at the Dena’ina Center. The gathering will feature a keynote speech from Pastor Kent Redfearn of the Muldoon Community Assembly Church and a performance from the Beloved Community Choir.

On Monday, the Alaska Bar Association is offering free legal assistance to any low to moderate-income Alaskan at the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club from noon to 4 p.m. The advice is first-come, first-serve and limited to legal counsel for Alaska-based civil issues.

The festivities culminate Monday night with the I Have a Dream Solidarity Cultural Celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Bettye Davis High School. The free musical event will feature youth performances, cultural celebrations and choirs.