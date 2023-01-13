The Story of Title IX Part 1

Image via Wikimedia Commons

On the next Outdoor Explorer, the first part of a continuing series of stories about Title IX, the historic legislation passed 50 years ago that changed the landscape of women’s sports. We’ll learn about the start and evolution of Title IX and you’ll hear from Chloe Ivanoff, who is bringing her love of wrestling to the girls of Alaska.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Chloe Ivanoff

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 12th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 12th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT