Anchorage driver killed in Palmer car-semi crash

By
Chris Klint, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

An Anchorage man died on the Glenn Highway Thursday night after Alaska State Troopers say his car hit a semi truck in Palmer.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that they responded to the crash, at Mile 38 of the highway, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle’s 2006 Subaru was headed south when witnesses saw it lose control, cross the center line and hit a northbound 1996 Kenworth semi truck head-on.

Doyle died on impact, troopers said. His family has been notified.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and troopers said impairment isn’t believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The state Bureau of Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, which closed the highway for about three hours.

