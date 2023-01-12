Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Months after an Eagle River teen was killed during an ROTC event, her mom has unanswered questions. Also, the Anchorage assembly demands a response from Mayor Dave Bronson over recent allegations. And the Legislature approves new housing in Juneau to help alleviate an acute shortage when lawmakers come to town.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Emily Schwing in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.