Man faces murder, arson charges in Upper Kalskag fire that killed 2

An Alaska State Troopers SUV in Bethel. (File/KYUK)

A man has been charged with murder, assault and arson after a fire in Upper Kalskag killed two people late last month.

Court records show Levi Levi, 26, facing 11 counts including first-degree murder and arson in the Dec. 30 blaze. His girlfriend, 18-year-old Alexandria Evan, is also charged with assault.

According to a charging document in the case, Alaska State Troopers were told on the morning of Dec. 30 that a man later identified as Levi was threatening people inside a home with a knife. A family had barricaded themselves in a bedroom to get away from him. As they were responding, troopers got another report that the home was on fire.

When troopers arrived in the village, according to the document, people and vehicles were crowded around the home which belonged to Jonathan Gregory. According to the documents Gregory told troopers that everyone had been drinking alcohol, and that he was asleep in his bedroom when people ran in to escape Levi Levi and Evan, who was also wielding a knife. He told troopers that the group climbed out of the bedroom window.

Levi and Evan were later found in a nearby home. They were arrested and taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

When state fire marshals arrived and inspected the home, they found two sets of severely burned human remains in the debris that are believed to be those of Thomas Levi and Elias Alexie. The remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to be examined and positively identified.

Levi Levi is being held on $500,000 bail. Bethel hearings in both his case and Evan’s are set to be held Wednesday.