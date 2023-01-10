Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
FEMA addresses how disaster relief information was lost in translation. Why the Kenai Peninsula has one of the few growing populations in the state. Plus breaking down barriers to lift up the next generation of skiers.
Reports tonight from:
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Claire Stremple and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Riley Board in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.