After suspect’s arrest, Juneau woman is still hopeful her regalia will come home

Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels in her Juneau apartment on Dec. 29, 2022. (Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels lost a lot of her things when someone broke into her home last month, but the theft of her grandmotherʼs regalia was the most devastating.

Police arrested Juneau man Anthony Perry in the burglary last week, but the items are still missing. Revels says the regalia represents an important piece of Hoonah’s history — and some of the few things she had left from her grandmother.

Juneau Police Department Public Safety Manager Erann Kalwara said the investigation isnʼt over.

“I would say there’s always hope,” she said. “They’re still following up on leads and still working through things.”

Revels said she feels hope, too. A lot of that comes from the support she’s received from investigators and the Juneau community as a whole.

“I’m just really humbled at the amount of caring and energy that folks have been putting into this,” Revels said. “And it does help me have hope and keep hope that the regalia will come home.”

Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels’ stolen regalia. (Photo courtesy of Neilga Koogéi Taija Revels)

Police also arrested Perry for a break-in at a local business in early December. He’s been charged with seven theft and burglary counts related to the break-ins and additional charges related to his arrest.

Perry is currently being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.