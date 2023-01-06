Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 6, 2023

Joey Sweet smiles moments after he was selected to serve on the Anchorage Assembly on Jan. 6, 2023. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A North Pole man is waiting for another chance at a heart transplant after Winter storms stopped the first. A replacement for former Assembly Member Forrest Dunbar is officially selected. Plus the dogs on this Skagway bus go woof, woof, woof… and viral.

Reports tonight from: