Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A North Pole man is waiting for another chance at a heart transplant after Winter storms stopped the first. A replacement for former Assembly Member Forrest Dunbar is officially selected. Plus the dogs on this Skagway bus go woof, woof, woof… and viral.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George and Chris Klint in Anchorage,
Robyne in Fairbanks,
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau,
Eric Stone in Ketchikan,
Mike Swasey in Skagway
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.