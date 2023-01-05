Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 5, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Day 3 with no house speaker in DC, and lawmakers are looking for ways to break the gridlock. A dispute between oil producers centers on a road to Alaska’s next big oil project. And cod season is off to a late start after disagreements over the price per pound.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Anna Canny in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Desiree Hagen in Homer
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.