Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A massive bird flu outbreak in Washington leads to an egg shortage in Alaska. How smoke alarms made a clear difference between two New Year’s house fires. And climatologists say last month’s heavy snow in Anchorage was in part due to climate change.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.