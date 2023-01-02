Anchorage car crash kills 1, injures two others

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters on a sunny spring day in early May 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A man died in a car crash late Sunday in Anchorage that injured two others, according to police.

Anchorage police said in a statement that the man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a Nissan Maxima southbound on Arctic Boulevard near Raspberry Road when the car collided with a Ford Escape SUV about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman and juvenile in the Escape suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said.

There were no traffic citations issued in the incident, according to the police statement.