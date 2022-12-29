Man killed in Parks Highway car-semi crash near Willow

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A Fairbanks man was killed in a collision that closed the Parks Highway near Willow for hours Wednesday afternoon.

Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch that 36-year-old Kyle Moody was driving a Honda Civic that crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck with a trailer near Mile 77.5 of the Parks shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Moody was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified, and his body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Parks was closed at the crash site until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as troopers investigated the collision.