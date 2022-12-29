Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s military service members are set to get higher pay in 2023. The Ketchikan School District could be on the hook for huge health insurance payments. And a former Olympian turned Homer high school coach talks about her work in advocacy.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Desiree Hagen in Homer
and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.