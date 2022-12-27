Woman’s body recovered from Sitka harbor

Trollers in Sitka’s Eliason Harbor. Extended king closures worry many. “There’s so much down time that a guy’s got to get another job,” troller Caven Pfeiffer told the Sitka Advisory Committee. (KCAW file photo)

Sitka first responders recovered a woman’s body from a local harbor last week.



Sitka police received a call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about a body floating in the water in Eliason Harbor. Police officers, firefighters and a dive team all responded. Divers recovered the body, who was subsequently identified as 37-year-old Amanda Oktoyak.



Police are investigating the death, but do not suspect foul play. Oktoyak’s family have been notified and her body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

On Dec. 19, police responded to an apartment on Halibut Point Road where 40-year-old Tom Conatser was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected in the unattended death, and Conatser’s family have been notified.