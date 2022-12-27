Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans are still stranded across the country as nasty weather keeps planes grounded. And a new federal committee is working to change derogatory names on American landmarks. Plus researchers are bouncing a radio signal from Alaska off a far-out space object.
Reports tonight from:
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Wesley Early and Hannah Bissett in Anchorage
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Robyne in Fairbanks
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove,with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.