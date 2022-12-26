Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 26, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new nursing program in Alaska pays students as they learn a profession. Also, combining solar farms with agriculture for better crops.
Reports tonight from:
Maggie Nelson and Theo Greenly in Unalaska-KUCB, Brian Venua and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak-KMXT, Robyne in Fairbanks-KUAC, Jill Fratis and Kavitha George in Anchorage-KNBA-AKPM
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.