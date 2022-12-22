Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 22, 2022

A lone male polar bear cub spotted Nov. 24, 2022 near Prudhoe Bay oil drilling facilities by Hilcorp staff has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage for care. (Alaska Zoo via USFWS)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials say it could take months to clear a backlog of food stamps applications. Plus, concerns over the high number of Alaska Natives who have died in Department of Corrections custody this year.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Katie Anastas in Juneau-KTOO,

Rhonda McBride-KNBA and Chris Klint-AKPM in Anchorage,

and Liz Ruskin-AKPM in Washington D.C.

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with producing and audio engineering from Lori Townsend and Chris Hyde.