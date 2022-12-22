Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
State officials say it could take months to clear a backlog of food stamps applications. Plus, concerns over the high number of Alaska Natives who have died in Department of Corrections custody this year.
Reports tonight from:
Claire Stremple and Katie Anastas in Juneau-KTOO,
Rhonda McBride-KNBA and Chris Klint-AKPM in Anchorage,
and Liz Ruskin-AKPM in Washington D.C.
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with producing and audio engineering from Lori Townsend and Chris Hyde.