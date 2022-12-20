Talk of Alaska: Holiday Greetings Across the State 2022

Steve Heimel welcomes Alaskans to participate in an annual Alaska public radio tradition.

It’s been a chilly and snowy winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, there’s no better way to warm up than with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition!

Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns again to connect Alaskans from Utqiagvik to Juneau, hear festive greetings, well wishes, and sentiments from those who call Alaska home.. Join host Steve Heimel for this annual two-hour tradition of season’s greetings statewide.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:

Alaskans across the state

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Watch and comment on Facebook Live

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

