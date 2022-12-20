Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

A sign outside of a store in midtown Anchorage announcing that they accept EBT Cards, the distribution method for SNAP benefits. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage School Board approves cut recommendations, but there’s likely still more to come. Plus Alaskans are losing their food benefits with no explanation from the state. And Kodiak High School students are working to tackle food insecurity among their peers.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau,

Theo Greeley in Unalaska,

Dan Bross in Fairbanks,

Desiree Hagen in Homer,

and Brian Venua in Kodiak.

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with producing and audio engineering from Madilyn Rose and Chris Hyde.