Anchorage School Board recommends closing Abbott Loop Elementary among other preliminary budget cuts

The Anchorage School Board listen to public testimony at the Anchorage School District Meeting on December 19, 2022. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media).

The Anchorage School Board voted to make several budget cut recommendations at its meeting Monday night to address a $48 million shortfall. The cuts include closing Abbott Loop Elementary school, getting rid of virtual learning for elementary school students and increasing the district’s pupil to teacher ratio by one across all grade levels, likely making class sizes larger.

School Board president Margo Bellamy says approving the suggested budget cuts does not mean they’re final. While Bellamy says it’s unusual for the board to give preliminary budget cut recommendations, the school district requested input before it starts building the budget next month.

“Whatever is in this preliminary budget will come back to us,” Bellamy said. “This is just guidance for them to get started building the budget.”

However, Superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt says he anticipates it being difficult to reverse the Abbott Loop closure, now that the district will be planning for it in its budgeting.

Abbott Loop was one of six schools the district recommended closing to fill the budget gap. While five of those schools are off the chopping block for now, some people believe that the potential for closures has created anxiety in neighborhoods.

“Damage has already been done to six schools and their communities,” Anchorage resident Joel Potter said during public testimony Monday. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a drop in enrollment at the schools as parents are still uncertain about what will happen because of these missteps.”

People who showed up to voice support for Abbott Loop say the possibility of closure has been a looming shadow for the last few months.

“We understand there’s a budget crisis, but we’re heartbroken.” Abbott Loop first grade teacher Dana Cain said through tears during public testimony.

Dana Cain gets teary eyed while giving testimony at the Anchorage School Board meeting on Dec. 19, 2022. Cain shared concerns about kids losing access to school-provided meals at Abbott Loop Elementary where she works. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media)

Cain added that Abbott Loop is a Title I school, meaning that it serves low income students and qualifies for federal funding. She says the schools the district would funnel former Abbott Loop students to aren’t Title I.

“So our students depend on those services that we receive by being Title I,” Cain said. “In order for them to qualify for those services, there’s a whole lot of hoops they have to jump through because they haven’t had to do that.”

The school board also suggested keeping the ASD Virtual Program for middle and high school students, but getting rid of the elementary component. ASD Virtual fifth grade teacher Jennifer Burelson said the program has more than 550 students, bringing more than $4 million to the district through the state’s base student allocation.

“The program fills a void by delivering quality education in a nontraditional manner,” Burelson said. “Many of the families who are enrolled in ASD Virtual would leave the district if this is not an option at the elementary level.”

There’s also support from the school board to move all sixth grade classes to middle schools over a 2-3 year “phased movement.” District officials say they are still working on what that could look like and will present a plan to the school board in the next few months

Additional recommended budget cuts were made to district administrative and operations staff, which would save an estimated $3.1 million.

Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, ASD Superintendent (left), and Margo Bellamy, School Board President (right) listen to public testimony at the Anchorage School District Meeting on December 19, 2022. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media).

Member Kelly Lessens says many of the district’s budgetary problems stem from flat funding from the state. She noted that Governor Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget only adds $30 to the base student allocation.

“It’s going to give us $2.6 million,” Lessens said. “$2.6 million is not very much. So there’s a lot more that we need to ask for.”

Lessens recommended audience members reach out to their legislators to advocate for more state funding for education.

A final budget, including several cuts, will be voted on closer to February, when the school district finishes putting its budget together.