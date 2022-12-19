Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial. Plus, Anchorage city manager Amy Demboski resigns suddenly with no explanation.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Anna Canny, Claire Stremple and Katie Anastas in Juneau
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
and Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with producing and audio engineering from Annie Feidt and Toben Shelby.