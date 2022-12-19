Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
caribou
A group of Western Arctic Herd caribou pause in front of mountains in Kobuk Valley National Park during fall migration in 2016. The Western Arctic herd, one of the largest in the world, has been in decline for the past two decades. The 2022 census shows that the decline is continuing. (Photo by Kyle Joly/National Park Service)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial. Plus, Anchorage city manager Amy Demboski resigns suddenly with no explanation.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Anna Canny, Claire Stremple and Katie Anastas in Juneau

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

and Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with producing and audio engineering from Annie Feidt and Toben Shelby.

Previous articleOath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies in Alaska Rep. Eastman’s defense
Next articleAnchorage School Board recommends closing Abbott Loop Elementary among other preliminary budget cuts
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR