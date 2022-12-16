Outdoor Recreation Access in Anchorage Vol 2

The Stewart Trail looking into Upper Potter Valley. (Photo courtesy Friends of the Stewart Public Trail)

On the next Outdoor Explorer, the second part of a two-part series on the Stewart Trail, a contested public access point to Chugach State Park. Our guests are Chris Reynolds, the treasurer of Friends of the Stewart Public Trail, and Kelly Becker, a long-time trail adjacent homeowner.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUESTS:

Chris Reynolds, treasurer of Friends of the Stewart Public Trail

Kelly Becker, a long-time trail adjacent homeowner



LINKS:

Recreation Access in Anchorage Vol 1

“Judge rules that Anchorage’s historic Stewart Trail is open to the public” – The Alaska Landmine

Friends of Stewart Public Trail Facebook page

“Road rage AK” – Craig Medred

BROADCAST: Thursday, December 15th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, December 15th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT



