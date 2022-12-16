Epic Alaskans: Tom Choate the Mountain Goat

The “Denali Gang” June 9, 1993 featuring Tom Choate.

Tom Choate came to Alaska in the in the late 1950’s exploring and climbing, and is still at it. He was a ski infantryman for the Air National guard, the first ranger naturalist in Mt Mckinley National Park, now Denali National Park, climbed or tried to climb Denali in 1963, 1983, 1993, 2003, and in 2013 became the oldest person to summit Denali at the age of 78. His other significant climbs include the South Face of Sunlight Peak in the Chugach Mountains in 1967, Bellicose Peak in 1990, Mount Torbert in 1988 and has many first ascents around the world. He has hours of stories and shares some of them and his ideas for a successful long life of adventure on this episode of Outdoor Explorer.

HOST: Paul Twardock



GUEST: Tom Choate

Tom Choate Biography

