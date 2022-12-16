Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed again on Friday

Andy Wieczorek helps blow snow off his neighbor’s driveway on Wednesday. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

All Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools are closed again Friday due to snowy road conditions.

It’s the Anchorage School District’s second snow day in a row and the sixth one in two weeks. For the Mat-Su Borough School District, it’s the fifth straight remote learning day and seventh since last Monday.

Both districts announced the closures Thursday evening.

“We are making the call again early tonight,” said the Anchorage School District’s message to families. “Due to the additional snowfall and ice accumulation from last night’s storm, road conditions in our neighborhoods will not improve by tomorrow morning for safe travel to school.”

The snow days follow back-to-back-to-back snowstorms in the region. The third and latest storm started Wednesday evening and dropped up to about a foot of snow across Anchorage and Mat-Su by early Thursday.

Over the past 11 days, the National Weather Service has recorded about three-and-a-half feet of new snow at its West Anchorage office. For that stretch of time, it’s the second-highest snow total for Anchorage on record.

Friday’s snow day in Anchorage is the district’s seventh this school year. The district said in its message Thursday that it is continuing to look into options for making up the school days and will present a plan to the school board soon. Meanwhile, it said it’ll work with the city and state on snow removal so students can return to school Monday.

The University of Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University, as well as state offices in Anchorage and the Mat-Su, have reopened Friday. People Mover buses are running again for the day, after service was canceled Thursday.

