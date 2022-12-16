Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage teachers worry about budget cuts that could mean larger class sizes. Plus, we dig deep into your questions about the Winter storms in Southcentral Alaska. And, a logging operation in Yakutat faces pushback over concerns about the historical importance of the site.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Anna Canney in Juneau

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Nina Kravinsky in Scammon Bay

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.