Bucket List Bungee Jumping in Rural Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Kern
-

Meet Angelique Echols. She’s a former psychiatric technician, truck driver and spent time in a convent. She’s now living in remote Chitina, Alaska knocking items off her bucket list after experiencing a tragic loss in her life.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

Video and story by Valerie Kern
Additional video by Jeremiah William, Hailey Driver, Greg Stafford and Alex Troutman
Music by Universal Production Music

Previous articleShould I shovel my roof? (And answers to 7 other questions on Anchorage’s snowpocalypse) 
Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR