Anchorage schools closed again on Friday, the sixth snow day in 2 weeks

All Anchorage schools will be closed again on Friday, the second snow day in a row and the sixth one in two weeks.

The Anchorage School District announced the closure Thursday evening in a message to families.

“We are making the call again early tonight,” it said. “Due to the additional snowfall and ice accumulation from last night’s storm, road conditions in our neighborhoods will not improve by tomorrow morning for safe travel to school.”

A third major snowstorm in less than two weeks hit Anchorage Wednesday evening, dropping between 8 and 12 inches of snow across town by early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has recorded 41.1 inches of snow at its West Anchorage office over the past 11 days. For that amount of time, it’s the second-highest snow total on record, and some parts of town have gotten more.

Friday’s snow day in Anchorage is the district’s sixth snow day over the past two weeks, and the seventh this school year. The district said in its message Thursday that it is continuing to look into options for making up the school days and will present a plan to the school board soon. Meanwhile, it said it’ll work with the city and state on snow removal so students can return to school Monday.

