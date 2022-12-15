Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed after 3rd major snowstorm hits the region

Heavy traffic on the Glenn Highway northbound on Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2022. (Alaska Public Media/Matt Faubion)

Anchorage and Mat-Su Borough schools and state offices are closed Thursday after a third major winter storm this month coated the area with snow overnight Wednesday.

The school closures were announced Wednesday night due to heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. It’s Mat-Su’s fourth straight remote learning day and Anchorage’s fifth snow day in about a week. Both districts plan to make decisions about canceling after-school activities later Thursday morning.

In addition to Anchorage and Mat-Su state office closures, both the University of Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University closed their Anchorage campuses for the day. People Mover bus service was also canceled.

Shaun Baines, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in West Anchorage, said the storm arrived in town shortly after Wednesday’s evening commute.

Snowfall in Anchorage and the Mat-Su stopped slightly earlier than expected Thursday morning. The latest storm’s tally joins totals from major winter storms on Dec. 6 and Sunday, which saw Anchorage break a liquid precipitation record set in 1989.

“In the past 11 days, we’ve had 41.1 inches of snow which is a lot for Anchorage,” Baines said.

Anchorage was still digging out of the last nearly back-to-back snowstorms when the recent one hit.

The snow is rapidly ending across the #Anchorage area as of 5 AM. 9.0 inches of snow has fallen from yesterday afternoon through 5 AM this morning at the NWS Anchorage office! #akwx — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) December 15, 2022

Baines said snow totals from other Anchorage and Mat-Su locations were still pending Thursday morning, but forecasters expected the amounts to be on target at 6 to 12 inches overnight.

Winter storm warnings are still in effect for Valdez and the Copper River basin through noon and 3 p.m. Thursday as the storm moves east.

Anchorage residents may now get a breather from shoveling snow in the weeks before Christmas.

“There’s going to be a pretty strong ridge of high pressure building over mainland Alaska, and that’s what’s going to protect us from any of the storms,” Baines said.

Temperatures are expected to fall to subzero inland from Anchorage, according to Baines. The same conditions will also leave warm, wet air over the Aleutian Islands, with temperatures there in the 40s expected in coming days.