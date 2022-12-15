1 killed, 2 injured after car hits moose in Soldotna

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway — the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week.

Troopers said 36-year-old Sam Clyde was driving his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle on the southbound side of the highway Tuesday evening near Arc Loop Road, at mile 99.5, when his car hit an adult cow moose. The crash sent his car into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a 2013 Ford Edge SUV carrying two occupants.

Troopers and Central Emergency Services responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to troopers. They said Clyde was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the Ford Edge had non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to Central Peninsula Hospital.

Trooper Spokesman Austin McDaniel said troopers killed the moose, due to its injuries. He said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, but snow likely was.

“With the significant snowfall that much of Alaska has received in recent weeks, moose and other wildlife may be drawn to the plowed roadways instead of the deep snow,” McDaniel said in an email Wednesday. “All drivers should be on the lookout for moose as they travel on Alaska roadways this winter.”

Earlier this week, a Kenai woman was killed when she was hit by a truck carrying a snow plow in whiteout conditions.