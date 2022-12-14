Most Mat-Su schools again closed as major storm approaches Anchorage

A snowplow for the Municipality of Anchorage moves snow from a residential street in East Anchorage around noon on Monday. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Most Mat-Su Borough schools are closed again Wednesday following a foot of snow from a weekend storm, as forecasters warn of another major storm hitting the Anchorage area overnight.

The Mat-Su Borough School District announced a third consecutive remote learning day for all but five of its northern schools Wednesday, citing continued snow and road maintenance creating hazardous traveling conditions.

MSBSD spokeswoman Jillian Morrissey said Wednesday that the remote learning day was the result of a continuing backlog in plowing at schools across the district.

“We started round-the-clock operations on Sunday to keep clearing, and we just kept receiving more and more snow,” she said.

Road maintenance issues and the size of the borough also factored into Wednesday’s decision. She said district leaders are assessing whether to reopen schools on a day-by-day basis.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Anchorage and the Mat-Su, in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Meteorologist Carson Jones said Wednesday morning that the area received a light overnight dusting of about an inch and a half of snow. The storm is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow overnight for most of town, and 10 to 12 inches on the upper Hillside.

Snow piles up on a mailbox in Anchorage on Monday. (Annie Feidt/Alaska Public Media)

The main snowfall should arrive just after Wednesday’s evening commute.

“If you get off work around 6 it could start to get a little heavier, but we’re looking at most of our heaviest accumulation 8 p.m. onwards through about 6 a.m. tomorrow, with some lighter stuff lingering maybe until around 8 a.m,” Jones said.

Much of the Mat-Su should receive 6 to 8 inches of snow during the storm, with 10 to 15 inches expected in the Hatcher Pass area.

Earlier storm forecasts had called for possible freezing rain, but lower temperatures have made sustained rain unlikely, according to Jones.

“We’re expecting all snow for really most of the population centers,” Jones said. “There might be some mixing, just with rain along the lower-lying elevations, kind of Seward Highway around Moose Pass off to Seward and then potentially through the Portage area as well.”

Lesser snowfall of 4 to 7 inches is expected on the Kenai Peninsula, Jones said, with the western peninsula near Homer under a winter weather advisory.

The weather service is warning drivers to plan on slippery road conditions throughout Anchorage, Mat-Su and the Kenai Peninsula, and says hazardous road conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

